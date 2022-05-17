Fortnite Releasing Free Skin Pack This Week

✖

Skins can get pretty expensive in Fortnite, so fans will be happy to know that the game's "Volcanic Ash-sassin" Pack will be free to Epic Games Store users starting on Thursday. The Epic Games Store is updated every week with free games and other free content, and it seems Fortnite fans can get in on the action this week. The free skin was revealed by @ShiinaBR, though few additional details have been revealed. Fans on console will likely have to download the Epic Games Store launcher on PC if they want to claim the skin, but it's not entirely clear, at this time.

An image of the skin pack can be found in the Tweet from @ShiinaBR embedded below.

The "Volcanic Ash-sassin" Pack will be available for FREE in the Epic Games Store on May 19! pic.twitter.com/uS3anKpK8E — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 17, 2022

Since Thursday is just around the corner, we should have more details about this new skin very soon. The Volcanic Ash-sassin Pack offers a really solid design, and reception from Fortnite fans seems to be pretty strong, so far. The lava-inspired coloring in particular makes this one stand out nicely. Epic Games definitely picked a great design for this type of giveaway!

While the freebie is certainly exciting, fans willing to spend some V-Bucks have other things to get excited about on Thursday; that same day, a skin based on YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken will be released. Revealed earlier this week, the skin represents the latest addition to the Fortnite Icon Series. Epic Games is pulling out all the stops for the Ali-A skin, with eight different styles. There's also a new Ali-A Experience in Fortnite Creative, as well as the Ali-A Cup set to take place in the game on May 18th. All in all, it's looking like Fortnite fans should have plenty to enjoy over the next few days!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out this free Fortnite skin from the Epic Games Store? What do you think of this new design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!