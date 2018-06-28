Fortnite: How to Solve “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Haunted Hills”

It’s time to get down on week 9’s challenges for Fortnite Battle Pass players as a new week begins. Just like every week prior, players are given a certain set of tasks to complete by Epic Games in order to earn those Battle Stars and rank those tiers up. One of those challenges that players have to complete is the “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Haunted Hills” challenge, and we’re here to help you do that in the most efficient way possible. This is Battle Royale, after all. Wasted time could cost you that number one spot!

Week 9’s treasure map challenge will take players to the indicated spot at Junk Junction below. This will put you at the North-West part of the map, tucked away in a corner:

The 10 Battle Star Reward is atop a mound of “junk” in the top-center area indicated above. That’s it! Super easy! Simply walk up with it to interact, and the move on to the rest of the challenges:

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Moisty Mire (7)

Use a Shopping Cart (1)

Visit the center of Named Locations in a Single Match (4)

Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills (1) ( HARD )

) Shotgun Eliminations (4) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Anarchy Acres (3)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!