‘Fortnite’ Infinity Blade Returns In New Sword Fight LTM

The Infinity Blade has officially returned as Epic Games brings back their new sword that’s “fit for a king” for a brand new Limited Time Mode: Sword Fight.

Thanks to popular dataminer @Lucas7Yoshi_, who we’ve shared in the past, we knew this mode was coming before it actually arrived but now it can be seen in the game’s menu. “Treasure chests contain Epic or better weapons as well as the occasional Infinity Blade! Fight your opponents to find out who is worthy of the Blade… and who is not.”

Hopefully the Infinity Blade works better than the last time, because when it was first introduced fans were not happy with how “OP” it seemed despite that really being the entire point of it. Still, it’s a fun new Limited Time Mode that players can enjoy in between working on those Share the Love event challenges, and it also gives some a chance to get their medieval on in between grenades and infantry rifles.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What did you think about Epic Games’ latest season so far and their return of the Infinity Blade? What do you hope to see from the studio in the future now that Season 8 is just around the bend? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As far as when this season will end and the next begins, Epic Games gave us a timeline at the beginning of the current season since the holiday season was right smack dab in the middle. “The Epic Games team will be taking its own holiday break this winter, so Season 7 will be extended by two weeks and end on February 28. We’ll still have new updates coming out during that break period bringing new items and challenges. You can plan on more holiday cheer to hit before the New Year as well!”