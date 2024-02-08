Fortnite Is Getting an Avatar Crossover

Earlier today, Epic Games and Disney announced a massive new partnership. The two have previously teamed up to bring characters from properties like Marvel to Fortnite, while Disney also uses Epic's Unreal Engine for several of its film and TV projects. With this "deepened" partnership, Disney is investing $1.5 billion into Epic, acquiring an equity stake in the company. This also means that many more Disney properties will be coming to Fortnite relatively soon, including Avatar. Some fans will remember that rumors started to fly last year that Avatar was coming to Fortnite, and this news confirms that it's in the works and probably coming very soon.

Fortnite x Avatar Collaboration

Epic and Disney didn't place an actual date on Avatar content coming to Fortnite, but James Cameron's creation did feature heavily in the announcement trailer that you can watch above. Of course, it also involved properties like Frozen, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones, but the Avatar connection is the one that has players excited. Remember, the Avatar franchise has two of the three top-grossing films of all time. With at least three more movies slated to launch by 2031, its popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Putting Avatar content into Fortnite is a no-brainer. Both properties are at the top of their respective fields. Disney and Epic will likely make money hand over foot on microtransactions when it's added to the game. What's perhaps more interesting is what Epic is going to build around those microtransactions. Previously, Fortnite fans were treated to the Nexus Wars with Galactus event as part of Marvel characters coming to the game, so we might see something on that level announced during the coming months.

What Else Is Coming to Fortnite?

In terms of new Disney content, it's tough to predict what this partnership will bring. We don't know if the increased control from the media giant is going to bring any major changes to the game, but that seems unlikely. After all, you don't usually purchase something that's printing money and make wholesale changes. That said, this partnership could absolutely open up new avenues for Fortnite and its off-shoots. Epic has shown a willingness to experiment with its brand, introducing three new game modes late last year that are all wildly different from each other. If nothing else, it'll be fun to see what this partnership could kick up.

As far as what's coming up for Fortnite in the short term, we've seen quite a few recent leaks surrounding different cosmetics coming to the item shop. Most recently, leakers posted evidence of skins for Shredder and Splinter for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There's also been a rumor going around claiming the Power Rangers are coming soon, making 90s kids everywhere very excited.

