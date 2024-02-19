LEGO Fortnite Leak Reveals Massive Feature Coming to the Game

It has been a few months since Epic Games surprised the world with LEGO Fortnite. Months later, the game remains popular, but many players are wondering what is next for the Fortnite spinoff. To this end, a new leak about the game has surfaced online providing word of a huge feature in the works and coming to the game in the near future. The leak comes the way of a datamining effort, aka someone looking through the files of the game and recent updates to unearth anything notable.

While doing this, X account "BeastFNCreative," has discovered that Epic Games is "preparing Island Codes for Custom LEGO Worlds." It is noted they will be playable like regular maps from discover. Unfortunately, this is where the leak dries up. Not only are there no more details, but no word of when this will be revealed or released.

For what it is worth, you yourself can find these files that point to all of this. The problem sometimes with datamining leaks is they often represent work that is still in progress, which means work that can change over time or be scrapped over time. And then sometimes it represents work that has already been scrapped, but still lingers in the files because it was worked on in some capacity. Basically, datamining leaks can be a little tricky sometimes, but it seems the file suggest this is ongoing work, at the very least.

