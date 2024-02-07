Fortnite Leaks Reveals TMNT Shredder and Splinter Skins

A ton of new leaks tied to Fortnite have recently hit the internet and have given fans new looks at the upcoming skins for Shredder and Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Back in December, the Turtles themselves came to Fortnite as part of a collaboration that helped kick off Chapter 5 Season 1. Since that time, additional leaks and rumors have pointed to a larger crossover on the horizon that would notably bring the TMNT villain, Shredder, to the game. Now, prior to the start of this widespread TMNT event, we've been given a glimpse of some of the new cosmetics that will soon be coming to Fortnite.

Shared by @iFireMonkey on social media, new looks at Shredder in Fortnite were revealed. In total, Shredder is set to have two different skins in the Item Shop with one being his default look and the other being dubbed "Super Shredder", which was the skin that had previously leaked. Additionally, the TMNT ally Master Splinter is also set to come to the Item Shop and will also serve as an NPC that players can run into on Fortnite's island. For the time being, it's not known how much these skins may cost or what will need to be done to earn them, but they should be hitting the game at some point in the coming days.

Fortnite x TMNT Skins pic.twitter.com/a8thpSOqVK — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 7, 2024

Outside of Shredder and Master Splinter, there are going to be a ton of other cosmetics associated with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Fortnite soon. Some of these items will include new instruments, gliders, and back bling to unlock. There will also be a litany of quests tied to TMNT that players will be able to complete to earn select items. Essentially, this is one of the biggest events that Fortnite has seen in Chapter 5 Season 1 and is virtually a must-play experience for those that love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

