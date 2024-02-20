Lady Gaga Is Coming to Fortnite

Lady Gaga is the next pop superstar making her way into Fortnite. With the arrival of Chapter 5 Season 1 back in December, Fortnite launched Fortnite Festival, which was a new game mode developed by Harmonix that was similar to the studio's past work in the Rock Band series. To coincide with the arrival of Fortnite Festival, pop singer The Weeknd was added to the game and has since been available to purchase in the Item Shop. Now, with Fortnite Festival Season 2 starting later this week, it looks as though Lady Gaga will soon be added to coincide with its release.

Teased on social media by Lady Gaga herself, the acclaimed artist shared an initial image of what her own character skin in Fortnite will look like. Lady Gaga posted this image by quoting a previous tweet from 2019 in which she asked, "What's fortnight?" In today's post, she corrected her past spelling mistake, which fans found to be the perfect announcement for her addition to Fortnite. As for her arrival date, the image that Lady Gaga shared confirmed her arrival this Thursday, February 22.

You can get a look at the post for yourself right here:

Even though Lady Gaga's appearance in Fortnite will most prominently be linked to Fortnite Festival, her eventual character skin (or skins) will still be available across all other avenues of the game. This means that players should be able to purchase the upcoming Lady Gaga set in the Item Shop and then take her into the Battle Royale or Zero Build modes to do battle with other players. Beyond this, a new Festival Pass for Fortnite Festival should also likely release on February 22 as well. If it's similar to the pass for Season 1, an exclusive skin tied to Lady Gaga should be unlockable for those that max out the pass over the course of Season 2.

For now, we don't have all of the details about Lady Gaga's implementation in Fortnite, but more information should be arriving relatively soon. Until then, what do you happen to think about Epic Games' choice to bring Lady Gaga into Fortnite? And will you be looking to buy her own skins for yourself once they're released? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.