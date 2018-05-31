Fortnite Leak Confirms Season 4 Is the Best Superhero Movie Ever

Fortnite Season 4 continues to go strong, but it is not even close to finding its crescendo! As we climb up the ranks weekly in Epic Games’ latest title, more and more details about the new additions are being revealed. Superheroes, villains … movie sets. Thanks to a recent leak, we’re pretty sure that the whole set up is just the coolest superhero movie ever, and Epic – make it happen!

The first image, seen above, comes from @TwoEpicBuddies on Twitter and looks like a battle for the ages! Intense, right? But their follow up image is much more relaxed and … well, scripted!

Loading Screens for Week 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/lTgClM8ECv — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) May 30, 2018

They’re just chillin’, hanging out in between takes. Just … ignore the nuclear missile in the background. No need to worry about all of that. We even get a chance to see one of the previously leaked skins in action … or inaction, as he peruses his phone.

Every week there is a Blockbuster challenge that unlocks a loading screen that pieces together a backstory that Epic Games is waiting to reveal. When the comets fell and the map was altered, movie sets, props, and more all became abundantly clear. Pairing that with all of the zany costumes – it’s kind of fun to see how dynamic their narrative plays out for a game that is primarily set on the simplicity that is “Battle Royale.”

There have been so many theories about what the addition of superheroes and villains mean, including this one that proposed all out nuclear war resulting in a new map entirely. With the latest leaks, however, it looks much less dire. It does make us wonder … What exactly does Epic Games have planned for Season 5. If it’s all just a movie, many of the grander theories have effectively been debunked. It’s all part of the fun and why Fortnite stands on its own in an industry that is falling head over heels for Battle Royale.

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget to check out the latest Self Refund feature and how to use it! There are a few stipulations, which you can see here, but it’s a neat tool that players have been asking for, and now it’s finally live and ready to be utilized!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. An Android release is slated for later this Summer, though no release date has been set at this time.

