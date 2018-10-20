Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Rideable Animals May Be Coming Soon

A new Fortnite leak suggests that rideable animals — also known as mounts — may soon be coming […]

By

A new Fortnite leak suggests that rideable animals — also known as mounts — may soon be coming to the game via a future update.

Said leaks comes courtesy of the game’s files, where there’s a mention of an “Antelope” Vehicle in the “Drivable Vehicles” folder. And while it’s possible that Antelope could be the name of a future vehicle, it seems more likely that it is the first reference to adding rideable animals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Epic Games does decide to add mounts to the game, it will be a pretty large departure from the vehicles it has added in the past, such as the Golf Cart, the Shopping Cart, and the Quadcrusher.

However, given the introduction of pets this season, plus the fact that rideable animals seems like the type of thing Fortnite would add, it seems plausible this is the first reference to a new vehicle type coming in the future.

Whatever the case, a sizable slab of the fans are not convinced that rideable animals are coming to the game, but they do have other theories what “Antelope” could mean:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more, news, information, and media on the title, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the battle-royale game by clicking right here.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will Epic Games add rideable animals to Fortnite?

Tagged:

Related Posts