‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Rideable Animals May Be Coming Soon

A new Fortnite leak suggests that rideable animals — also known as mounts — may soon be coming to the game via a future update.

Said leaks comes courtesy of the game’s files, where there’s a mention of an “Antelope” Vehicle in the “Drivable Vehicles” folder. And while it’s possible that Antelope could be the name of a future vehicle, it seems more likely that it is the first reference to adding rideable animals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s some “Antelope” Vehicle in the “Drivable Vehicles” Folder. If it is anything, it’s nowhere close to complete. It may or may not be a new vehicle we see in the future, but who knows. pic.twitter.com/tpgwuRzvYg — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 18, 2018

If Epic Games does decide to add mounts to the game, it will be a pretty large departure from the vehicles it has added in the past, such as the Golf Cart, the Shopping Cart, and the Quadcrusher.

However, given the introduction of pets this season, plus the fact that rideable animals seems like the type of thing Fortnite would add, it seems plausible this is the first reference to a new vehicle type coming in the future.

Whatever the case, a sizable slab of the fans are not convinced that rideable animals are coming to the game, but they do have other theories what “Antelope” could mean:

Hopefully a helicopter — Emery Brigham’s drug dealer (@CohnDrug) October 18, 2018

Its probably code names now to confuse data miners — TimedProductions 🌫 (@TimedPlanet) October 18, 2018

I’m guessing/hoping that it’s a dirt bike. — Heel Larson (@HeelLarson) October 19, 2018

Maybe the antelope will be a reskin of the fourwheeler once Christmas starts to roll around — Juandiego Rodriguez (@Juandie00139269) October 18, 2018

It could be a Durr Burger Vehicle.

The Durr Burger was found in Real life in the ANTELOPE Valley Desert. — Sureaz | David (@_Sureaz_) October 18, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more, news, information, and media on the title, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the battle-royale game by clicking right here.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will Epic Games add rideable animals to Fortnite?