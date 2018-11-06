‘Fortnite’ Brings Back Fan Favorite Feature

The Fortnite lobby got a little lonelier when Epic Games removed the holograms for players waiting to Ready Up, though it looks like the feature has been added back into the game despite it not being listed in the latest patch notes update. Still, it’s a welcome feature back and that much is evident over on the game’s subreddit.

The update only just went live today, though a select few console users are reporting that the hologram feature isn’t showing up for them. It’s possible that the coding glitched and that this feature isn’t live, or that the updated version is still rolling out for some and that’s why it’s not hologram-ready yet. Regardless of what seems to cause the various reports, it’s clear that players are excited by the corresponding comment thread.

It is interesting that the return of the hologram wouldn’t be listed in the latest update, but it’s possible that it’s considered a minute feature. With newly revealed Limited Time Mode and the Heavy AR gun added, it’s also possible that it was a simple oversight.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

As for what else is new in the world of Battle Royale, check out the newly revealed Limited Time Mode that keeps the spooky season going just a little bit longer:

“Monsters have invaded the Battle Royale island! Two teams will battle it out as Cube Monsters monsters join the fight. Defeat the other team to earn a Victory Royale.”