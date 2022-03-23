Marvel Reveals Fortnite Comic Variant Covers

In case you somehow missed it, Marvel and Fortnite developer Epic Games have teamed up for a new five-issue limited series comic called Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War that is set to release starting in June. The limited series is notably from Marvel writer Christos Gage alongside Epic Games’ Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davila. The series canonically follows after the events of the previous crossover in 2020, Fortnite X Marvel – Nexus War: Thor. The first look at interior art for the comic’s first issue was previously revealed, and now, Marvel and Epic Games have revealed new variant covers for the first issue by Ron Lim and Bill Sienkiewicz featuring characters from both Fortnite and Marvel properties.

“The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide-a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe,” states Marvel Comics of the series’ plot. “Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite‘s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?”

You can check out the full variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 by Ron Lim below:

You can check out the full variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 by Bill Sienkiewicz below:

As noted above, Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 is set to go on sale on June 8th. The limited series will run for a total of five issues. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. The new season was only recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War limited series so far? Are you looking forward to picking up the first issue when it releases in June? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things comics and gaming!