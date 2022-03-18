Fortnite: Marvel Shares First Look at New Comic Series

As previously announced, Marvel has teamed up with Fortnite developer Epic Games for a new five-issue limited series comic called Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War. The limited series is written by regular Marvel writer Christos Gage alongside Epic Games’ Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davila and follows the events of the previous crossover in 2020, Fortnite X Marvel – Nexus War: Thor. As you might expect, the new series will see Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri interacting with characters from Fortnite. And Marvel has now revealed the first look at interior artwork for the series ahead of the first issue’s release on June 8th.

“The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide-a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe,” Marvel’s official announcement says of the comic’s plot. “Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite‘s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?”

You can check out the first look at interior artwork from Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1504567032431497221

As noted above, Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 is set to go on sale on June 8th. The limited series will run for a total of five issues. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. A new season is expected to be announced and released in the near future. The current expectation is for the new season to begin on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

