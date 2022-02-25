New Fortnite x Marvel Comic Series Announced

Marvel and Epic Games are teaming up once more, but instead of Marvel characters coming to Fortnite, Fortnite is again venturing into comics. The pair announced this week the release of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, a new mini-series which is scheduled to release at some point in June. As we’ve seen from past comic collaborations, those who pick up the five issues planned for the series will be ab le to score some in-game Fortnite items as well.

The cover for the comic seen in part below with the full version in the linked post shows several familiar characters. Marvel said Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri are all confirmed to make appearances in the series which centers around a fragment of the Zero Point artifact in the Fortnite lore that’s been launched into the Marvel universe and must now be recovered. As expected, we’ll see plenty of Fortnite characters make their own appearances in the comic.

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1497257161641979904

Marvel writer Christos Gage will be working alongside Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer of Epic Games, on the mini-series with Sergio Davíla announced as the artist. It’ll be penciled by Sergio Davila with the cover by Leinil Francis Yu, according to Marvel’s announcement.

“At its heart, the series is an adventure story, with characters from both universes coming together to go on a treasure hunt into the deepest, darkest depths of the Marvel Universe,” said Marvel Comics editor Alanna Smith on the collaboration. “Donald Mustard and Christos Gage have such a deep love for both Fortnite and Marvel, and Sergio Davíla is turning in some absolutely unreal pages. Having the amazing Leinil Francis Yu on main covers and a killer lineup of Marvel artists on variants has been a real gift as well. This is going to be the ultimate team-up, where the best of both Fortnite and Marvel are represented.”

To get the Fortnite cosmetic mentioned in the announcement, you’ll have to be a Marvel Unlimited subscriber and will have to read through all five issues as they’re released. Those issues will be available through the subscription service once the final print issue is out. Alternatively, you can simply purchase the first printings of the book when it hits shelves in physical locations to get the cosmetic items for free. We don’t yet know what those cosmetics look like, but they’ll be available in the Item Shop at some point as well for those who just want to buy them that way.

Prior to this comic’s announcement, Marvel and Epic Games teamed up previously with the release of Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor. DC Comics has also worked with Epic Games with the release of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a series darker than many Fortnite players probably expected and one that perfectly set up a sequel.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War will release as a five-issue mini-series in June.