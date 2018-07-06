Fortnite’s Missing Durrr Burger Mascot Mascot Has Been Found In Real Life

While the rifts have been tearing Fortnite’s map asunder, one random passerby happened upon a beloved relic from the wildly popular online game out in the real world. Though the rifts have claimed Greasy Grove’s Durrr Burger mascot, they can’t steal him from our hearts. Or our deserts, apparently.

The mascot sighting came from Twitter user @Selashiloni and they apparently have never even played the game! When he took to social media to show off a few images of his findings, it was actually Instagram that let him know it was from the world of Fortnite.

What…. is this… I’m in the middle of the desert why is this here??? pic.twitter.com/oTMiGc0Wno — Sela Shiloni (@selashiloni) July 6, 2018

When one Twitter user accused him of photoshop, he added the below video:

Here’s a video for you. It’s definitely not photoshopped pic.twitter.com/8F2adJ29V5 — Sela Shiloni (@selashiloni) July 6, 2018

It’s kind of hilarious and must have been a trip for someone who never played Fortnite. To see just a random rather derpy looking burger hidden away in the sand is definitely a memory to treasure, Victory Royale or no.

Considering this is an exact replica of the mascot in-game, could this be a really elaborate ruse from Epic Games in promotion for Fortnite Season 5? Or is this just one of the most random coincidences ever and just happened to arrive at the perfect timing when its in-game counterpart disappears? Only time will tell when Season 5 officially kicks off on July 12th!

In other seasonal news, for those looking at capping before Season 4 ends you’ll want to use this handy dandy calculator tool to see if that’s achievable or not. Getting to 80 is a bit of a grind, but one that promises sweet, sweet rewards for the faithful.

The sole purpose is to help players more accurately estimate whether or not they can hit that level cap before the new season starts. There’s also an additional link provided in case the original Google Docs isn’t showing up – which some users have been reporting due to restrictions placed on the document itself.

Epic Games, naturally, is staying mum about the whole “rifts destroying everything they touch” thing, watching the world burn in a fit of overly enthusiastic curiosity and burning conspiracy theories. Make sense, that what they did with the meteors in the first place, which only served to keep the hype fresh and ongoing. If there’s one thing that brings the community together, it’s a solid mystery to get down on!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”