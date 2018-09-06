‘Fortnite’ Monopoly Confirmed Primed For a Holiday Release

UPDATE: We’ve updated this story with official images from Hasbro, as provided by IGN. A Hasbro rep noted that this version provides “a battle-building twist to the iconic fast-dealing property-trading game.”

Oh, and it has a new release date — October 1!

ORIGINAL STORY: We’ve seen several video games make their way into board games in some cool crossovers, but never did we think that the worlds of Monopoly and Fortnite would collide. But here we are, wondering if we can claim a Victory Royale while collecting rent on Park Place and Boardwalk.

Based on this report from Eurogamer, the publishers behind the hit Battle Royale game, Epic Games, have teamed up to bring a variation of Monopoly to store shelves this holiday season, featuring familiar characters and scenarios from Fortnite.

At one point, UK retailer Zavvi was taking pre-orders for the game for £26.99, with a release date of November 26. However, it appears to have been removed, either by popular demand or probably because Hasbro didn’t want the news made official yet. Here’s a first look at what’s in the box.

Based on these early images, the game looks to be very close in nature to Monopoly, but obviously with a Fortnite twist. IGN notes, “Just like in the video game, the board game version of Fortnite‘s objective is simple: be the last player standing. Other changes to make the classic board game more like the video game that’s taken the world by storm over the last year include replacing money with health points and making every property on the board a location from Fortnite Island.

“And instead of both dice being for movement, one will be used for ‘action,’ with players needing to decide whether to move or take an action first on every turn. Actions include using Bandages to recover health, shooting other players with Cross Hairs, protecting yourself with a Wall, and taking a life away from all players with a Boogie Bomb.

“Of course, it wouldn’t be Fortnite without a storm constantly threatening the entire field of play, so that element’s been carried over as well. Spaces on the board taken by the Storm claim two lives from players when landed on.”

Neither Epic Games nor Hasbro has said anything further, but an official reveal is likely to happen any minute now, especially given the popularity of the franchise. And let’s be fair, it’d make for one hell of a stocking stuffer for the Fortnite fans in your life.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.