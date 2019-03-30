‘Fortnite’ Criticized for “Protecting Noobs”

Fortnite has always been a game that’s very friendly for new players and players who don’t play games a lot. Some praise it for this, others criticize it. However, recently, the topic of whether the game is too “noob-friendly” has migrated from players who blindly hate the game from the outside, to the game’s core community.

If you played Fortnite in its first couple of seasons, the gap between a below average player and a top player wasn’t astronomical, especially compared to some other competitive games. However, with recent seasons, the gap has begun to expand, and as a result some think Epic Games is now toying with the game to close that gap and make it more friendly to the biggest portion of its playerbase, which is casual players. And as you would expect, some players don’t like this, and believe Epic Games is ruining the game in its pursuit of leveling the playing field.

For example, TSM Daequan recently took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with developers that pursue protecting its casual players above everything else, noting that if you change the game to try and help them too much, you’ll just ruin the game.

One day game developers will realize that you can’t protect noobs from getting bopped. You add ranked, people will smurf. You separate casual and ranked, ppl will just go bot farm in casuals. You try to change game mechanics to save them, you ruin your game.🤷🏽‍♂️History doesn’t lie! — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) March 29, 2019

Dang bro. Your oozing wisdom right now — Ninja (@Ninja) March 29, 2019

Preach brotha — FaZe Thiefs (@Thiefs) March 29, 2019

You either get bopped or get good enough to be the bopper. But so few games actually do that. Skill-based matchmaking & lowering skill gap so everyone has a chance is how devs are sellin their games now a days. — CLG Marksman (@Marksman) March 29, 2019

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is TSM Daequan right? Is Epic Games in danger of making Fortnite casual friendly to the point it will ruin the experience everyone originally fell in love with?

