Fortnite Party Royale Event Will Show an Exclusive Tiger Shark King Episode

Fortnite is getting in the Shark Week mood early next week with the exclusive premiere of a new Tiger Shark King episode. The episode to be shown is set to air on the Discovery Channel on August 14th, but Epic Games is showing it four days early in Fortnite. This premiere will be the next event on Fortnite’s Party Royale schedule and like premieres of other movies and shows before it, it’ll be shown on the Big Screen in the Party Royale mode. For those who don’t catch its first showing, you’ll be able to catch it later during replays.

The Shark Week crossover was announced by Epic Games and the Discovery Channel this week just a couple of days before the episode makes its debut. You can hop into Fortnite’s Party Royale mode starting on August 10th at 2 p.m. ET to see the episode when it airs. If you don’t catch it then, it’ll play at the top of the hour for the next 24 hours afterwards, so you’ve got plenty of time to see it. If nothing else, you can just wait until it shows up on the Discovery Channel on August 14th.

“Ready to witness shark-infested waters? Dive down to Party Royale’s Big Screen and watch as Dr. Austin Gallagher uncovers the mystery of a 14-foot tiger shark’s attacker,” Epic Games’ preview of the event said. “It could be an unknown species of mega-shark — or even a cannibalistic tiger shark...”

Ain’t no premiere like a Party Royale premiere cause a Party Royale premiere has sharks 🦈 Catch an exclusive early premiere of Tiger Shark King from @Discovery’s #SharkWeek on August 10 at 2 PM ET on the Big Screen. https://t.co/eKZhG9l0qD pic.twitter.com/Tybc010gpc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 6, 2020

Fortnite players will also be able to deck out their characters with some themed items available in the Item Shop for the occasion. The Cozy Chomps and Comfy Chomps skins will be available in the store on August 9th alongside the Sharky Slappers pickaxe and the Sail Shark glider. These cosmetics have been made available before and are only now returning for a limited time.

Just like the Christopher Nolan event that showed several different movies in Fortnite, streaming the event gets a bit trickier seeing how there’s licensed content involved owned by the Discovery Channel, so don’t expect to see many streams capturing the event if you miss it.

Fortnite’s Tiger Shark King premiere is scheduled to take place on August 10th.

