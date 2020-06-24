Batman Begins, Inception, The Prestige Free to Watch In Fortnite

✖

Epic Games’ next Fortnite event in the Party Royale will be a movie night experience featuring three of Christopher Nolan’s movies. Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige will all be free to watch in the Party Royale mode starting this weekend, but which one you’ll be able to see depends on what region you’re in. There will be multiple showings of the movies just as past Party Royale events were repeated several times for those who couldn’t make it to the initial showing, and Epic Games said it’ll support subtitles for the film as well for those or need or want them. Fortnite previously showed a trailer for Tenet in the game, in case you’re wondering how the Nolan-Fortnite collaboration got started.

The latest Movie Nite event was announced by Epic Games on Wednesday with a confirmation of which three of Nolan’s movies would be watchable in Fortnite. To figure out which movie is watchable in your region starting this weekend, you can head to the Party Royale website and select your country from the drop-down menu to see the schedule.

For those in the United States, you’ll be able to watch Inception starting on Friday. The first showing will be at 7 a.m. CDT on June 26th with two more happening after that at 7 p.m. and then again at 10:55.

On the subject of availability and which moves are watchable where, Epic Games addressed the topic in a post about the Movie Nite experiences that discussed distribution rights and related matters.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging,” Epic Games said. “As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible. The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we're looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

Another stipulation of these movies is that there isn’t any recording of the presentations allowed since these are films and not just a big event happening in Fortnite. You can of course watch these movies other places if you don’t see them in Fortnite, but don’t expect to see many reuploads of the presentations on YouTube or elsewhere because of that rule.

Fortnite’s next Party Royale Movie Nite event begins on June 26th, so be sure to check the schedule to see what’s happening in your area.

