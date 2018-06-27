Fortnite: Playground LTM Taken Offline as Servers Take a Beating

Fortnite pushed out a massive update this morning, and with it came the Playground Limited Time Mode at last. Unfortunately, a recent update from the official Fortnite account broke the news that the team had to take the newly minted mode offline in order to deal with severe matchmaking issues:

The Playground is closed for repairs while we investigate some issues with our matchmaking services.https://t.co/8xBpgCayKZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2018

No doubt, as the dust settled and players started logging in, a huge chunk of the then-active players-base was going straight to the new Playground LTM to try it out for themselves. This is a highly-anticipated game made that we’ve been waiting a long time for, so it’s no surprise that servers got slammed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what exactly is Playground mode? This is for all of you budding Fortnite players who need something like a practice mode to get comfortable with the weapons, comfortable with the map, and comfortable with building. Imagine being able to drop onto the island with your friends, or all alone, and being left completely alone to find chests, collect resources, and do as you wish! This is the perfect place to practice your building and figure out where chests spawn, in order to start playing like the pros. Here’s the official Playground LTM breakdown from the patch notes this morning:

Summary

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

For all of the latest breaking news on Fortnite servers, updates, game modes, and trends, stay tuned to ComicBook.com/gaming, and feel free to follow me on Twitter @Matthewface for more.