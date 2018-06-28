Fortnite Playground Update Still Working, EPIC Issues Statement

Epic Games deployed their latest update just yesterday for Fortnite and with it game the highly anticipated Playgrounds Limited Time Mode. Unfortunately, it appears that the newest changes for the game were a bit too much for the servers to handle, prompting the creative team to pull the mode entirely while they worked on an emergency hotfix.

Unfortunately that meant that the LTM would remain offline through the night, but Epic Games did just provide some new insight into the issues as well as a promise that they are getting closer to a resolution. According to a recent Reddit post from the team, “Yesterday we launched the Playground LTM. So many of you rushed in to create and play that our matchmaking service fell over. We’ve since separated the Playground matchmaker from the one that affects the default modes and made large improvements to assist with the number of players. We plan to push these changes and improvements live later today to bring the Playground LTM back online.”

Definitely stay tuned because this has become a priority for them, which means it could go live at any moment. Until then, here’s what will be available for players once the mode does come back online:

Playground Limited Time Mode

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!