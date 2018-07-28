Fortnite Porn Happened: It’s Called Fortnut and the Internet Is Freaking Out

At long last, the Fortnite porn parody is here, and it’s about as awesome/horrific as you would expect.

This is an article about a porn parody, so obviously everything below is NSFW (nor is the trailer above).

“Fortnut” has just about everything you could dream of from a Fortnite porn parody: terrible, yet endearing acting, textbook crappy CGI, references galore, and even the return of Tomatohead, whose life apparently took a wild turn when he went through that rift.

From the brain of American pornographic actress April O’Neil, the parody isn’t just merely a bunch of appetitive llamas having a good time, it’s actually a bit of a commentary on certain segments of gaming culture.

The whole story is told through a fictional streamer by the name of “PussySparkles,” who is streaming herself playing through Fortnut to an audience of users who all ran their usernames through the same horrible random-name generator.

“PussySparkles” is clearly a rip on a certain chunk of the Internet that likes to harass “boob streamers” by calling them “fake gamers,” along with a ton of other less pleasant insults.

But beyond being some type of gaming culture commentary, the porn parody is mostly, well, a porn parody. But better, because it’s Fortnite!

There’s shopping carts, llamas, chests to plunder, the Battle-Bus, and even Skulltrooper and Tomatohead remade as Bonetrooper and Testiclehead, the latter of which should be in the next Battle Pass, if you ask me.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. At the moment, it is unclear what platforms Fortnut will come to, but some reports suggest it will ship with that new Atari console.

As always, hit the comments, and let us know what you think of Fortnut and what it says about the current state of humanity. If you don’t want to comment and confirm to the world you clicked on this, then just enjoy the rest of the Internet’s reaction below:

