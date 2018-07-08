Fortnite Rift Spotted Near Prison

These Fortnite rifts are showing no signs at slowing down and more and more continue to be spotted all over the map! From the Lonely Lodge, to even having to say farewell to our beloved Tomato Head, these rifts are ruthless,making it the perfect heralding event for Season 5 on the horizon!

The latest rift to be spotted just north of the Prison close to Moisty Mire. This one is expected to bring in something new, just like yesterday’s rift that brought with it a mysterious anchor! More and more clues are continuing to pour in for what Season 5 will bring, and we’ll definitely keep you posted if a new item arrives like it’s expected to!

Videos by ComicBook.com

More and more players are spotting rifts opening up or joining together, marking the end of Season 4 and the beginning of something much, much bigger!

One thing is for sure, these rifts are bringing the community together in the most conspiratorial way possible. From Leviathan theories, to overall alien invasion – even time travel has been thrown into the mix. There is no hypothesis too wild for Fortnite players as we await for the Big Bang to close out Season 4 and usher in a new era.

Just like with Season 3’s closure, Epic Games is of course being completely quiet about the whole affair, contently watching as their fandom burns with unquenchable curiousity. True to their style, they are simply flexing their developer muscles while giving total freedom of thought to their players, which is turning into quite the mad house!

Interested in seeing some of the other locations where portals have been spotted? You can check out our previous coverage right here! Don’t forget to also scope out our community hub for all things Fortnite to stay in the know for all events, leaks, and tons more from the team over at Epic Games!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”