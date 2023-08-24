Fortnite Season 4 Skins Include Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, and More

Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite has finally been revealed alongside the initial lineup of skins that will be available. For weeks now, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the next season of Fortnite to see what developer Epic Games has cooked up. Now, ahead of its launch in the coming day, Epic has unveiled the first trailer for Season 4 that shows off the new themes and skins that players can expect to see in the months ahead.

Highlighted in a new 90-second video, Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite is officially titled "Last Resort" and will see players squaring off with the vampire Kado Thorne, who is the central antagonist of this season. This initial trailer for Last Resort shows off a number of the various Battle Pass skins that will be coming to Fortnite soon, most of which are original designs. By far the two most notable skins that happen to be included in Season 4 are TikTok star Khaby Lame and Star Wars protagonist Ahsoka Tano. Lame's arrival in Fortnite isn't necessarily a big shock as he happens to be the most-followed creator on TikTok as a whole. Conversely, Ahsoka's addition to the battle royal title lines up with the new Ahsoka TV series which debuted on Disney+ this week.

"A two-faced traveler, a momentous mastermind and a pivotal plot. This is Fortnite Last Resort," says the official description of Season 4. "Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4, draining the Island's wealth and treasures to fund opulent properties: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist Thorne's properties to take back what's the Island's — and more importantly — to thwart Thorne's ultimate plan. The fate of the Island's at stake, and thievery's the last resort. So are you in?"

Time to get even. The Ultimate Heist begins tomorrow.



This is #FortniteLastResort. pic.twitter.com/JhXybVDX6t — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 24, 2023

As mentioned, Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite is set to officially go live tomorrow on August 25 across virtually every platform. When we have more specifics of what this forthcoming season will have in store, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.

