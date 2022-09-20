Fortnite Players Divided Over Season 4 Sniper Change

Part of Fortnite's Season 4 update included buffs across the board for snipers, and players unsurprisingly are divided on how they feel about the changes. The update made it so that snipers would deal more damage both in terms of normal shots landed as well as headshot multipliers (depending on which specific sniper rifle you're referring to). Some players feel this makes the game more enjoyable and dynamic while others don't enjoy the one-shot variable making it so that a match can be over as a result of one well-placed shot.

Epic Games made no effort to hide this change and included details about the buffs in the announcement of Season 4 as well as in standalone tweets highlighting the change. Everything from the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper to the Boom Sniper Rifle had its damage increased to some degree, so don't be surprised to see players using snipers more in-game.

Great news! Certain Sniper weapons once again have the ability to take down opponents in one shot! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2022

Players may not have been surprised to see the resurgence of snipers after this update, but that doesn't mean they're all happy either. Snipers and shotguns are some of the weapons in Fortnite that hit the hardest, and though that makes sense for the weapon types, some feel that they shouldn't be able to one-shot players.

L change, way too easy to get free kills now. — ƩD – MaddleDee (@ItsMaddleDee) September 19, 2022

However, others are more in favor of snipers being able to take out enemies from afar. Headshots take skill, players have said, so rewarding that with a big payout makes sense from that perspective, some players feel.

AS THEY SHOULD!! W change.



It requires skill to headshot. — mahdy (@mahdy358) September 19, 2022

Regardless of how you feel about it, the changes are in effect now until Epic Games deems it fit to update snipers again in the future should that be needed. The changes below are what's new:

Fortnite Season 4 Sniper Updates