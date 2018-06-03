Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 Challenges Leaked

Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges have once again leaked ahead of schedule, providing insight into what type of shenanigans players will be getting into next week in the battle-royale shooter.

Week 5 will have players spending some time in Loot Lake, risking their lives to open Supply Drops, going crazy with shotguns, trying their hardest to get some kills with an SMG, and more.

Here’s the full list of challenges for the week:

Search Supply Drops – 3

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents – 1000

Search Chests in Loot Lake – 7

Spray over different Carbide or Omega Posters – 7

Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint – 1 – Hard

SMG Eliminations – 3 – Hard

Eliminate opponents in Retail Row – 3 – Hard

Like most weeks, the challenges for Week 5 shouldn’t post any substantial problems. Perhaps the most tricky one is getting three Supply Drops. Not only does that require you to get pass the initial wave of deaths in the game, but will require you to most likely paint yourself as a target as you attempt to open one. Meanwhile, dishing out 1000 damage with shotguns is perhaps the easiest challenge this week, as it just requires a few headshots with a pump or heavy.

Like getting three kills in Retail Row, searching seven chests in Loot Lake will simply require you to drop there a few times. Loot Lake can be a tough place to drop during a challenge week, because of its movement restrictions. As for Retail Row, just expect it to be extra crowded on the drop.

Three SMG eliminations won’t be hard, but will be a pain if you aren’t used to using them. Just get close, move, and aim at the head, and you should be fine even if the person has a shotgun — unless of course, they are much better than you.

As for the treasure hunt and spraying over Carbide or Omega posters, both would be challenging if it was 2001 and not 2018. The Internet makes these type of challenges cake. All you have to do is wait for the guides on here or elsewhere to pop up shortly after the week goes live.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also poised to arrive on Android sometime this summer.

