Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 Challenges Leak

The next series of Fortnite challenges have now leaked with Epic Games asking players to search chests, hit some headshots, and perform some unannounced tasks during Week 8 of Season 4.

Just like they do every week, the next series of weekly challenges have now been revealed thanks to Fortnite Tracker. The site shared news of the latest challenges datamined from the game’s files ahead of their official reveal. This means that players can go ahead and start getting a feel for the challenges and the areas that Fortnite will send them before the game’s challenges go live starting on Thursday.

Below are all of the Season 4 Week 8 challenges that players will see later in the week along with the Battle Star reward at the end.

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (5)

Search Chests in Salty Springs (5)

Search 7 Chests in a single match (5)

TBD (5)

Search between… (HARD) (10)

Suppressed Weapon Eliminations (HARD) (10

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (HARD) (10)

The “TBD” means that the challenge hasn’t been set just yet, so that one is still subject to change before the new series of tasks go live during this week.

Frequent Fortnite Battle Royale players will also recall that the challenges will be starting on Thursday of this week, not Tuesday, so you’ve got a bit longer before you have to complete them. Epic Games announced the decision to bump the start date of the challenges back two days so that all Season 4 challenges begin on Thursday as opposed to Tuesday, a decision made to “reduce risk” involved with the weekly challenges, Epic Games said.

KNOWN ISSUE: Week 5 challenges available in 0 seconds. Week 5 challenges will be available on 05/31 at 4am ET/8am GMT. This was an intended change to push back Weekly Challenges to Thursdays. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 29, 2018

“Starting this week with the v4.3 update we will be updating the Weekly Challenges on every Thursday rather than with the update for the remainder of Season 4,” Epic Games’ community coordinator Nathan “JustMooney1” Mooney said. “Our goal is to reduce the risk of new weekly challenges being put in a bad state if the weekly rollover is delayed.”

Several of the weekly challenges this time around can be knocked out at the same time if you’re skilled enough, especially if the TBD challenge fits in with the damage-dealing ones. These challenges will go live later in the week, so look for the typical guides and how-tos from us in the future to let you know exactly how to complete these tasks and earn your Battle Stars.