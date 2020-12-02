Fortnite: God of War Kratos Teaser Revealed, Skin Leaked

✖

It looks like God of War protagonist Kratos is coming to Fortnite for Season 5. The PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5 has updated for some with an advertisement for Season 5. And who's featured in this advertisement? Kratos, or more specifically, a Fortnite-version of Kratos. Adding to this, the official PlayStation Twitter account has shared a brand Season 5 audio transmission teaser, featuring Agent Jonesy referencing Kratos and his god-slaying reputation.

At the moment of publishing, while the audio teaser has been officially revealed, the skin has not been officially revealed by either Epic Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, or any official or related social media accounts. However, now that it has leaked via the PlayStation Store, this should change soon. In fact, the leak suggests the skin is releasing soon, and almost certainly as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive.

Below, you can check out the skin for yourself, plus the aforementioned audio teasing referencing Kratos, courtesy of both Forty Tory and the official PlayStation Twitter account:

People are seeing an advertisement for a Kratos skin in the PlayStation Store. Via @Sanretros pic.twitter.com/4hUJcjsHt0 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 2, 2020

As noted, beyond the transmission teaser, none of this 100 percent press release official. That said, given the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, and given the context of the audio transmission, it's safe to assume this skin is 100 percent real and likely releasing soon.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices.

