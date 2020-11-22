Fortnite Players Discover New Instant-Death Spot

✖

Fortnite players have discovered a new glitch in the game that leads to instant death. According to Reddit user Mablemon, driving a car in the Holly Hedges area of the map near the yellow house will result in the player facing death prematurely. While this is certainly unfortunate, the post has caught the attention of multiple employees of Epic Games, and it seems that a fix for the problem is now being looked into. It's unclear how long the bug might take to fix, so Fortnite players might want to avoid that area while driving in the game, if possible!

An image of the issue can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

When it comes to games like Fortnite, it's easy for these types of glitches to slip through the development process. While it can certainly prove frustrating for fans, it also highlights how the relationship between players and developers has greatly changed, over the years. Players have been discovering glitches and bugs in software since the dawn of the video game industry. Before, these bugs would be a permanent fixture of the game, and players would just have to do their best to avoid them. Now, developers can find out what happened directly from players and work together towards a solution!

Fortnite players can expect some major changes in the game in the very near future. Chapter 2 Season 4's season-ending event will occur on December 1st. This season has been focused on the heroes and villains of the Marvel universe, and the next big event will center around Galactus. Events at the end of each season tend to result in major changes to the game's map, such as the flooding that occurred prior to the start of Chapter 2 Season 3. Whether or not something similar will happen this time remains to be seen, but Galactus could certainly do a heavy amount of damage! For now, players will just have to wait and see.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

