Fortnite Rifts Have Brought a Mysterious New Anchor

Rifts have been tearing apart the map in Fortnite since the big missile event launched last week. Up went the missile and in came the destructive rifts, ports, and mayhem. In a strange turn of events, something was added to the map instead of being taken away courtesy of one rift and we can’t help but to wonder what could possibly be happening next?!

Thanks to our friends over at FortniteIntel, we’ve got an up close and personal look at the mysterious anchor that has appeared between Greasy Grove and Snobby Shores. Both areas have been affected by the rifts this previous week, and now it’s got a little something for their troubles. But what?

Videos by ComicBook.com

More and more players are spotting rifts opening up or joining together, marking the end of Season 4 and the beginning of something much, much bigger!

One thing is for sure, these rifts are bringing the community together in the most conspiratorial way possible. From Leviathan theories, to overall alien invasion – even time travel has been thrown into the mix. There is no hypothesis too wild for Fortnite players as we await for the Big Bang to close out Season 4 and usher in a new era.

Just like with Season 3’s closure, Epic Games is of course being completely quiet about the whole affair, contently watching as their fandom burns with unquenchable curiousity. True to their style, they are simply flexing their developer muscles while giving total freedom of thought to their players, which is turning into quite the mad house!

Interested in seeing some of the other locations where portals have been spotted? You can check out our previous coverage right here! Don’t forget to also scope out our community hub for all things Fortnite to stay in the know for all events, leaks, and tons more from the team over at Epic Games!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”