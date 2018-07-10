Fortnite: New Season 5 Teaser Revealed

Fortnite just released a brand new image to tease Season 5, and it’s just as cool — and just as mysterious! — as the one we saw yesterday. Check out the new teaser below:

Today’s teaser takes the form a what appears to be a Viking battle axe or hand-axe of some king. The signature curved blade and Urnes Style engravings give it away, and when considered alongside the teaser we received yesterday, we’re pretty sure that the rumors were true: Season 5 is going to be some kind of historical mash-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yesterday’s teaser (seen here), you’ll remember, took the form of what most of us conclude to be a Japanese Kitsune Yokai mask. Both the mask and the axe, while pristine and glowing, are items that belong in antiquity. We’ve also seen a bunch of really old stuff dropping onto the Battle Royale map via the dimensional tears, including an old anchor covered in barnacles, and an old-school horse-drawn carriage (without the horses, obviously).

What remains to be determined is the reason why these things are happening. We know that the dimensional tears appeared in the sky after the epic missile launch out of the villain’s lair by Snobby Shores, but exactly who programmed that missile to launch, and why did they open all of these rifts? Is this still part of some villain’s master plan, or is this an unforeseen byproduct of their meddling?

I think it’s pretty safe to assume that the historical theme is a lock. We expect to see map changes, outfits, back bling, emotes, and even weapons enter the game that are based on historical figures and historical events. We also think that it’s safe to assume that EPIC will be relying on our real-world history to drive this narrative. We’ve seen Fortnite llamas start appearing in the real world, and various landmarks from the Battle Royale map have made their way into our world as well.

It’s clear that the developers are trying to communicate that the dimensional rifts have started to create a bridge between the world of Fortnite and the world you and I live in, and things are crossing over on both sides. That, perhaps, is how this historical narrative is going to piece together.

Dimensional rifts obviously do not obey the normal laws of space and time as we know them, so who’s to say that objects, people, and even events from our past can’t start bleeding over into the game world? This, I think, are what these teasers are pointing us to.

What do you think will happen in Season 5, and what do the axe and the mask mean? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!