New Fortnite Season 6 Gameplay Feature Possibly Leaked

✖

A new Fortnite Season 6 gameplay feature has possibly leaked. Season 6 of the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile game is on the horizon, and many fans are wondering what Epic Games has up its sleeve. As always, the rumors and leaks range from exciting to downright preposterous. And of course, the theories include everything from a return to the original map to crazy crossovers. That said, one of the more grounded Season 6 leaks involves some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles that were added to the files of the game with a recent update.

In layman's terms, this may mean that we could see NPCs controlling vehicles with the new season, or some type of "boss" vehicles that attacks and harasses players. For now, these are just theories based on the files, but as Fortnite dataminer "Mang0e" points out, there are not many other explanations for these new files

Some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in 15.40. What could this mean? A couple of "loose" guesses:

- NPC's/Bots/Bosses could control vehicles in the future

- There might be a vehicle that attacks players, like a "boss" vehicle (ex. helicopter in Rust) pic.twitter.com/oHWHGp0sZx — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

For now, it's difficult to know what should be made of these files, and unfortunately, Epic Games isn't going to provide any type of clarification. It does not comment on leaks.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, because right now, everything here ranges from unofficial to purely speculative. Further, even if one of the above two theories is accurate, there's no concrete indication that any of this will be ready for the launch of Season 6.

Fortnite is available for free for just about every modern platform you'd play games on that isn't iOS devices. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: