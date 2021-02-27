New Nintendo Rumor Sheds Light on "Super Nintendo Switch"

✖

A new rumor has reportedly shed light on the Super Nintendo Switch or, as it's sometimes called, the Nintendo Switch Pro. While there have been rumors and leaks pointing to the existence of a new and more powerful Nintendo Switch for well over a year, so far, these rumors and leaks haven't materialized into any concrete or official. Unfortunately, this hasn't changed, but a new rumor has surfaced with a slew of details on the rumored piece of hardware.

The newest rumor comes the way of a couple of "verified insiders" over on Reset Era who claim that the new Nintendo Switch is basically a PS4 with DLSS and a better CPU. In other words, it won't take Nintendo gaming to PS5 and Xbox Series X levels, but it will be somewhere between this new generation of gaming and the last generation of gaming.

If this sounds like a big pretty upgrade, it's because it is, and that's partially because this new model is more than just a Nintendo Switch Lite-level revision and is rather more like what the Wii U was to the Wii, or at least that's the claim. And as you would expect, this will be bolstered with a new gimmick, though the rumor doesn't say what exactly.

Beyond this, not much of interest or consequence is divulged about the system, other than that it's targeting a 4K resolution, though this will probably only be for when it's docked. The leakers also mention a 2022 release window and that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may release alongside it.

Of course, and like always, take all of this information with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's somehow all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

As you would expect, Nintendo has not commented on any of this, and it's not going to. It hasn't commented on a single specific Nintendo Switch Pro or Super Nintendo Switch rumor, and this isn't going to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it provides.

