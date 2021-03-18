Fortnite Season 6 Leak Reveals One of the Strangest Weapons Yet

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is now live, and it seems there are already quite a few exciting additions to the game. However, a new leak suggests that Fortnite could soon be getting one of its strangest weapons ever! Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed art and text for a new "Recycler" weapon that will apparently suck up ammo and materials to create some kind of "junk bomb." This weapon has not technically been revealed by Epic Games just yet, but it did appear in the game's new Battle Pass trailer, meaning fans can definitely expect to see it sometime in the near future!

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Upcoming "Recycler" Weapon, it will suck in/recycle some type of ammo/mats and shoot a "Junk Bomb", Here's some more text related to it! - Harvest Ammo

- Scrapped Themselves

- Scrapped With a Recycler pic.twitter.com/eMo3S0Ampi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the weapon works in the game! It certainly has a unique appearance; the teeth and eyes give it a lot of personality, and it almost looks more like a tool for yard work than a weapon out of Fortnite. Given its oddball appearance, it wouldn't be surprising to see it become a fan favorite! That will hinge on how the weapon actually performs in the game, of course. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and see when Epic Games decides to officially add the Recycler to Fortnite!

Fortunately, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 should have plenty of other things to keep players occupied in the meantime. The new season has already added a number of new skins, new locations, and the ability to craft. There are also rumors that dinosaurs will be added to the game, and that hoverboards will return! This season will also see the end of the Zero Crisis storyline, and it seems that things are building to a very big climax.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

