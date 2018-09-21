‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Release Date Revealed

Fortnite Season 5 has been one wild ride thus far and it’s obvious by the mysterious cube (we mean “Kevin”) that Epic Games has some big plans for what’s next. Now we know when we can expect some big changes, because Epic Games just dropped the Fortnite Season 6 release date on us: September 27th!

Season 6 is now dropping from the Battle Bus on September 27. Celebrate its arrival and unlock those final Battle Pass rewards with an additional 400% Match XP all weekend, from now until September 24 at 8 AM ET (1200 GMT). Glide into the party! 🎉 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2018

For those familiar with what’s been going on within the popular Battle Royale game, you know about the insane cube that has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. Having made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, this cube also protects itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

Now that the cube itself has fallen and seemingly melted into Loot Lake, it’s time for those fan theories to come out in force following the Vice President of Epic confirming that a big event was on the way.

So, what could be on the way for the game? What will Season 6 bring? According to one popular theory, it’s a mirror universe.

With certain parts of the map having disappeared from the rifts only to reappear in a slightly different forms, some are speculating that there is a parallel universe that is about to come crashing down into the map. And don’t even get us started on that damn cube that keeps making its way throughout the game, dropping random runes in its wake.

Should the mirror theory prove true, this could mean the entire map is subject to change – rocked by a darker version of the universe we know and love today. Since one of the leaked items from this week’s patch shows off a Ghost Portal, that mirror theory continues to grow in its likelihood.

Another theory floating around is that Loot Lake will suddenly become Loot Lava with the new season, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it’s time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!