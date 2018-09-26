‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Downtime Announced, Here’s When Servers Go Down

Epic Games has big plans for tomorrow with Fortnite Season 6 kicking things off bright and early. As with every other update, there will be some downtime, and the studio has just released the schedule for when the game will be offline in preparation for what’s ahead.

Patch v6.00 is dropping in tomorrow, September 27! Downtime begins at 4 AM ET (0800 GMT). Reminder, progressive Outfits from Season 5 can be leveled up in all future seasons once you’ve unlocked them in the Battle Pass! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2018

In addition to the scheduled downtime to make sure everything for Season 6 is in working order, the team also offered a heads up about progressive outfits in the game from the previous season: “Reminder, progressive Outfits from Season 5 can be leveled up in all future seasons once you’ve unlocked them in the Battle Pass!”

With the big season change up ahead, Epic Games has some other big news that makes the Fortnite experience even better! Sony has announced today that they have finally given into the wonderful world of cross-platform play and the adventure begins now with the beta for the Battle Royale game itself! This is a huge victory for gamers and developers alike, especially given how much heat the company has seen following their previous stand-offish stance regarding opening up the playable scene.

In case you missed it, the team announced earlier today their plans to make crossplay with their platform a reality, beginning with the Battle Royale adventure. In their most recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

It’s an exciting time to be a gamer that loves online play, and we’re even more excited now about what this means for future titles on the current market and the ones coming soon!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices!