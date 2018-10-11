‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 3 Challenges

Each week Fortnite players are tasked with a new set of challenges and with Season 6 just kicking off, week 3’s challenges are now live. It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars, all the while fighting for that delicious Victory Royale!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 3 will have to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Revive a player in different matches (5)

Stage 1: Search a Chest in Lonely Lodge (1)

Damage Trap Eliminations (1)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Risky Reels and Wailing Woods in a single match (2)

Hit a player with a Tomato 15m away or more (1)

Complete timed trials (3)

Eliminate an opponent in different matches (10)

Now that the challenges are live, players can pick where they want to drop and get started! For week 3, it’s fairly straight forward and not totally weapon-focused like week 2. Drop into Risky Reels, equip those tomatoes and mosey on over to the chests in Lonely Lodge to knock out a few of these in one match.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”