‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Adds Vehicle and Weapons Skins

The long-rumored weapon and vehicles skins feature has finally arrived with Fortnite Season 7! The ability to customize weapons and vehicles is something we’ve thought was on the way for quite some time now due to various leaks, and now it’s finally here!

Officially called “wraps,” here’s what Epic Games had to say about the fun new feature: “Give your weapons and vehicles a new look with Wraps. Level up your Battle Pass to unlock different Wraps, then equip them in your locker to items like vehicles, shotguns, rifles and more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many new weapons and the addition of planes for the first time ever, the ability to put a fun spin on a player’s gear is an awesome way to show off some personal style. Especially with a game like Fortnite that is known for their zaney skins and overall aesthetic.

In addition to the new skins (finally) being added, the team also revealed a brand new tournament: Explorer Pop-Up Cup:

Material cap set to 700/500/300 for Wood/Stone/Metal.

Players receive 100/50/50 Wood/Stone/Metal on elimination. Resource rate increased by 40% +50 effective health on elimination. Safezone Changes Increased chances of Supply Drops in later circles. Circle 9 now travels twice as far but takes twice as long to close.

Some tournaments will now feature a limit on the number of matches that can be played during an event session.

There’s a lot of reasons to jump back into the game now! With new rewards, snow, and a ton of new map changes, Fortnite is the place to be – especially if you’re looking for free-to-play games!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited to get in on the plane and zipline action? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!