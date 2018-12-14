‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 2 Secret Banner Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges went live yesterday, and just like any other week, there’s a secret banner for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest banner.

Ready to get started? First, you’re going to need to head over to Frosty Flights. Search the buildings on the eastern side, there you’ll find an office that holds a pink computer screen not unlike what’s seen in the above loading screen.

The next is simple: Go through the north entrance of the building, turn left at the first flight of stairs, head up to the second floor, and the office will be to your right marked with a blue door.

To make it a little easier, check out the map below:

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 2’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Need to catch up on what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Search a Chest in different Named Locations ( 7 )

) Damage opponents with different types of weapons ( 5 )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match ( 2 )

) Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge ( 2 )

) Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion ( 1 )

) Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1)

This week’s challenges are pretty simple and straight forward! Land in Snobby Shores and make your way over to Pleasant Park for one, make sure to scope in an enemy from a good distance for the 50m challenge, and make sure to search the various chests. We’ll be getting a full guide out later today, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.