‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 5 Secret Battle Star Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 challenges are now live, and just like any other week, there’s a secret Battle Star for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest freebie.

Ready to get started? First, you’re going to need to head over to the map between Happy Hamlet and Frosty Flights, as see in the map above. From there, you’re going to want to head over to the ice cave near the Star marker above. For those wanting the exact location, look for the B9 square on the map.

From there, you’ll find a hole in the ground. Go down the hole to wind up on the roof of the nearby lodge. This will drop you directly where the secret Battle Star is. Simply walk up to the Battle Star to interact with it, and boom! Free Battle Star acquired! Not ready yet to get the free Star? Below are the challenges that you must complete in order to get hanger-ready:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (1)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5,000)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower (1)

Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (7)

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree (1)

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away (3)

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to tackle compared to previous weeks. Drop in at Polar Peak, go ham on some structures, and then mosey on over to Wailing Woods and get to chest farming – boom, that’s three challenges in one swoop.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.