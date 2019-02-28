‘Fortnite’ Season 8: Here’s What’s Been Vaulted

A new update is now live for Fortnite players to enjoy, bringing with it a fun pirate theme, new locations, weird animal-hybrids, and so much fun! But so shall Epic Games give-th, so shall they take-th away. For those interested in seeing what weapons and items didn’t make the final cut, here’s what’s been vaulted:

Sneaky Snowman

Chiller Grenade

X-4 Stormwing

Shopping Cart

All Terrain Kart

Given that this entire theme is that the Prisoner has escaped and broken the Ice King’s reign, it’s not surprising that the Sneaky Snowman was vaulted, same with the Chiller. We also knew planes were being taken out, but it is still sad to see the shopping carts and the All Terrain Karts go – those were really fun!

But it’s not all about what we lost, we also have a few new items — and changes — to look forward to as well:

Pirate Cannon

Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself!

The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players.

Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius.

Found throughout the environment.

Updated Hunting Rifle Icon

Reduced the availability of high tier Assault Rifles Total number of Assault Rifles available remains unchanged Increased chance of receiving a Common quality assault rifle from 48.56% to 56.30% Increased chance of receiving an Uncommon quality assault rifle from 26.83% to 28.15% Reduced the chance of receiving a Rare quality assault rifle from 16.17% to 10.91% Reduced the chance of receiving an Epic quality assault rifle from 7.02% to 3.52% Reduced the chance of receiving a Legendary quality assault rifle from 1.82% to 1.13%



Bug Fixes

Supply Drops now properly appear on the map.

If the fire button is pressed while the shotgun cooldown is still active after swapping weapons then the shotgun will automatically fire once the cooldown is over.

Fixed Clingers causing damage through walls / floors when stuck to a player.

Fixed players accidentally sticking Remote Explosives onto themselves after applying a Consumable Bush.

Fixed Legendary/Epic Pump Shotgun pellet tracers and muzzle flash sometimes not replicating to other clients.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use Auto-Run while using a Hoverboard with a gamepad.

Fixed items occasionally being invisible to some players.

As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players.

