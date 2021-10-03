Fortnite Leak Has OG Fans Worried

A new Fortnite leak has OG fans of the game on Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game worried. The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite dataminer, insider, and leaker, HypeX, who provided an update on a previous leak from earlier this year that revealed Epic Games is working on some type of sliding mechanic. At the time, we knew very little about this mechanic, but this week that changed.

Taking to Twitter, HypeX revealed a better look at the mechanic and how it would look in-game. Adding to this, HypeX reveals a slew of details, including that players can shoot while sliding, surface type and angle will affect player’s speed while sliding, players must wait two seconds before they can slide again, and that field-of-view increases by 15 when sliding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Salient details such as how long players can slide and whether items can be used while sliding, remain unknown, but it’s increasingly obvious this isn’t an afterthought addition, but a proper new mechanic that will presumably shake up the meta of the game in a major way.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1443276431971266560

As you would expect, the reaction of many has been to compare the mechanic to the gameplay of Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, and more often than not, this comparison is made in a negative light. And the negativity extends to the majority of reactions, with players worried this will change the game too much and be abused by “sweats,” which is to say people who try really hard. Of course, there are plenty of players indifferent about the leak, and even some in support of the possibility of sliding, but the bulk of reactions seem to be negative, at least on Twitter, and at least so far.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Fortnite add sliding?

Fortnite is available, for free, on all of the aforementioned platforms. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, click here. In the most recent and related news, a new leak suggested a long-rumored feature is finally coming to the game soon: riding animals.