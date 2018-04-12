Fortnite Servers Back Online

Ever since the v3.5 update went live in the world of Fortnite, the team over at Epic Games has had a rough time getting everything in order. Outage after outage occurred causing players on all platforms to be unable to take part in the few features added. With Week 8’s challenge events live and the new 50 v 50 mode coming soon, it was imperative that the team get this under control.

We’ve been following each update closely and finally (FINALLY!) we can report that it seems that the disaster is behind us. The developers took to Twitter to give the final thumbs up about their status as players anxiously awaited their queue times to be over, or to even be able to log in:

The Battle Bus once again operational! Hop in and hop on 🙂 🚍🎉 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 12, 2018

The ride was definitely tumultuous but hopefully the massive outage that caused the team to pull their servers completely is firmly in the past. If you’re still experiencing issues, here was the previous status update to catch up on what all was effected in the last 24 hours:

We’ve previously reported that they pulled their entire server down for emergency maintenance and the team at Epic Games were working hard to find out why all of the issues not only occurred, but are stubbornly sticking around. Since then, the problems have only gotten worse and the developers have been scrambling trying to find the root cause and just how to fix it.

Epic Games took to Reddit to offer an apology and a quick status update, but it didn’t initially look good:

“Heya folks, We’re sorry for the ongoing extended instability. We had a critical failure with one of our account service databases. As a result, our login and matchmaking systems are unstable. Our team has been working through the night on fixes in order to bring the game fully back up. Right now we don’t know how long it will take, but we will update you hourly. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve these issues.”

Luckily, Epic Games just updated their original statement, “UPDATE 11:45 – We’ve made progress on our internal investigations and believe we may understand the problem!” We’ll keep you posted on their progress.

According to the Fortnite status page, here is what’s affected:

Website and Forums – Operational

Game Services – Under Maintenance

Login – Under Maintenance

Parties, Friends, and Messaging – Operational

Voice Chat – Operational

Matchmaking – Partial Outage

Stats and Leaderboards -Operational

On the same status page, live updates can be seen logged underneath ‘Account Service Issues’ with the last notation coming in at 06:10 UTC. It’s definitely been a crazy week since the latest patch dropped for both Battle Royale and Save the World, and even more so now that the Week 8 Challenges are live. Hopefully the team over at Epic can figure out what the issue is and resolve it quickly, and have a plan in place for future updates to ensure that this doesn’t continuously keep happening at this magnitude.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.