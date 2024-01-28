New Fortnite Rumor Teases Jack Sparrow Skin

A new rumor tied to Fortnite has indicated that Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean film series will be coming to the battle royale game in the future. With Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite, a number of long-requested collaborations have finally arrived. Not only did Family Guy's Peter Griffin get added as part of the latest Battle Pass, but other characters such as The Weeknd, Frieza, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all hit the Item Shop at one point or another. Now, it seems that Jack Sparrow could also be heading to Fortnite, although specifics on when still aren't known.

Coming from insider Nick Baker, the first word regarding Jack Sparrow's addition to Fortnite was disclosed. Speaking during the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Baker said that he was informed from an anonymous source that Jack Sparrow is planned to be added to Fortnite down the road. Baker stressed that he believes Sparrow's potential inclusion is one that likely won't happen for quite some time. As a result, if this information is accurate, those interested in grabbing Jack Sparrow's skin for themselves should expect to be patient.

Per usual with rumors of this type, though, be sure to take what has been outlined here with a grain of salt for the time being. At face value, Jack Sparrow joining Fortnite would make a ton of sense given the character's popularity. Additionally, Baker himself has had a handful of accurate leaks in the past when it comes to revealing various skins for Fortnite in advance. So while there's a good chance that what has been outlined here might come true, don't take it as an absolute guarantee until we hear more from Epic Games in a formal capacity.

