Fortnite Solo Kill Record Broken During Missile Event

If you’re a member of the Fortnite community, chances are you know about the incredible missile event that went down earlier. A one time only event brought players from all over, and from all platforms, together to witness the event. Most were courteous, passing up the chance for that Victory Royale in order to let others enjoy the show. But not this player. This player saw the chance and he took it, and managed to nab himself the title of new solo kill king with 48 enemies taken out during the event.

In the clip above around the 15 second mark you can see all 48 players dropping to their death simultaneously. Pretty impressive, but damn – sucks for the other people. The show itself was pretty awesome though! Players got to witness the well-known nuke take off and then portals started appearing out of nowhere, damage by projectiles, and now a gaping scar in the sky. It’s pretty intense and an interesting indicator for what’s to come in Season 5.

As far as Season 5 goes, the team over at Epic Games recently took to Reddit to share no only the impending closure of Season 4, but also a double XP weekend that players can enjoy! According to the post:

“Season 4 is coming to an end! We want to give you a heads up on the exact ending time. You may have seen the timer update in-game, which means we are giving you two more days to complete Season 4! Season 5 will begin on July 12th at 4 AM EDT (08:00 GMT).

Want even more help earning those last few Battle Pass rewards? We’ll be running a +100% match XP weekend starting June 29th at 4AM EDT (08:00 GMT) and ending on July 2nd at 3AM EDT (07:00 GMT). Hop in, catch up on challenges, and earn those Season 4 rewards while you can!”

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

