Fortnite Celebrates Stan Lee's Birthday with Tons of Marvel Skins

Stan Lee would have turned 100 years old on December 28th, and many used the occasion to pay tribute to the legendary Marvel creator. Fortnite developer Epic Games did just that by bringing back a massive number of Marvel skins and items. Fortnite frequently cycles content in and out of rotation, so this is the perfect opportunity for Marvel fans to snag anything they might have missed over the years. It's a really cool way to pay tribute to Stan Lee, and a great way for fans to celebrate his birthday in Fortnite!

It's hard to overstate the sheer amount of Marvel content that has appeared in Fortnite over the last few years. The game has featured some of the company's biggest characters, including designs inspired by their comic book appearances, as well as live-action. Not every Marvel skin has returned, but there are a significant number to be found. Spider-Man fans won't be able to grab the No Way Home skins, but they can find the comics version of the wall-crawler, as well as Mary Jane Watson, and the Green Goblin. X-Men fans will also find plenty to love, with skins based on Psylocke, Cable, Phoenix, Gambit, and Rogue.

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to in 2023, with several major films set to release. Epic Games has done a great job offering new skins for purchase to coincide with these films, and it's a safe bet the game could see content based on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. Nothing official has been announced just yet, but with Quantumania set to release on February 17th, Fortnite fans won't have to wait too long to see what gets revealed!

