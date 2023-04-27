Fortnite Reveals New Star Wars Crossover With Anakin Skywalker

Fortnite developer Epic Games has today teased its next major crossover with Star Wars, which will most notably result in the arrival of a skin associated with Anakin Skywalker. In the past, Star Wars has been one of the most frequent collaborators with Fortnite and has brought characters such as Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and Han Solo into the battle royale game. Now, this trend will be continuing once again, with Fortnite now looking to add some larger representation from the Clone Wars era.

Shown off on social media, Epic Games gave fans a first look this morning at the Anakin Skywalker skin that will soon be coming to Fortnite. Perhaps as expected, Anakin's appearance here resembles his look in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. He also comes equipped with his iconic lightsaber attached to his belt and can be seen wielding a different blue saber in his left hand.

As for when Anakin will be coming to the Fortnite item shop, Epic Games has confirmed that he'll roll out next week on May 2nd. Outside of this, we don't yet know what else Epic might have in store with this new Star Wars event. Given that Epic has described Anakin's addition to Fortnite as an "experience" though, there's definitely more that the studio is keeping under wraps for the time being.

Based on previous leaks tied to Fortnite, it seems likely that Anakin won't be the only new skin that's coming soon to the game. Specifically, it seems like two new Star Wars skins will be coming to the game at the very least. Some fans are under the impression that the second skin rolling out this coming month could be for Emperor Palpatine, but this has yet to be confirmed by Epic just yet.

How do you feel about this Anakin skin for Fortnite based on the image we've seen so far? And what other Star Wars characters are you hoping to see make their way into the game?