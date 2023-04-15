Fortnite Leak Hints at More Star Wars Skins

Fortnite is apparently getting more Star Wars skins and other related items with two more cosmetic sets spotted in the game's files ahead of their release. We've got some details now on what types of cosmetics are in those sets as well as the codenames for the collections, but specifics on what parts of the Star Wars universe these cosmetics will channel haven't been revealed yet. Speculation from players, however, has led many to hope that these will be tie-ins with the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game via cosmetics that would finally put Cal Kests into the game.

Considering how many Star Wars cosmetics are in Fortnite now, it should always be assumed that there are more on the way, but Fortnite inside Shiina shared some details this week to suggest more definitively that some skins and such are on the horizon. The Fortnite-focused Twitter user shared evidence this week of two different sets of cosmetics, one of them codenamed "CirrusVine" while the other goes by the name "PlotTwist."

The upcoming Star Wars skins seem to have these cosmetics in their set, based on the game files:



Codename "CirrusVine":

Skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap



Codename: "PlotTwist":

Skin, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, Pickaxe



(I expect them to release around May 4, 2023) pic.twitter.com/hkQHUbeX13 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 14, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Shiina said that they hadn't heard anything just yet about which Star Wars characters could be included in these skin sets. However, others have theories about what might happen with these cosmetics. Some have speculated that both of the sets could be related to the prequel Star Wars stories. Another idea is that the "PlotTwist" skin set could be related to Anakin Skywalker or Emperor Palpatine, both of which have definitely had their own plot twists throughout the various Star Wars sagas.

Though there's not as much evidence or as many connections to back up this speculation, many are hoping that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis is represented somewhere in this next Star Wars drop. Given that the Star Wars game is due out towards the end of this month, it'd be the prime time for Cal Kestis to enter the battle royale game, perhaps with a BD-1 back bling in tow.

May 4th is of course Star Wars Day, so perhaps we'll see these rumored skins added to the game then. If nothing else, you can expect the Star Wars cosmetics to be featured in the Item Shop then once again, in some capacity.