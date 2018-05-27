Fortnite Store Update: New Bandolier Outfit and Stop Axe Pickaxe

It’s Saturday 8 p.m. EST, also known as new Fortnite skin hour.

That’s right, like clockwork, Epic Games just took to Twitter via the power of the Internet to announce the latest Fortnite store update, which is packing a brand-new outfit and a brand-new pickaxe, but unfortunately no Snorkel Ops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new skin, dubbed Bandolier, appears to be based of Mr. T, or at least partially inspired by the famous American actor and retired wrestler. Because the skin is Epic (purple) and not legendary (orange/yellow), it only costs 1,500 V-Bucks rather than 2,000. Interestingly, the other skin featured in the image above is the recently added Mire Monster — which is one of those 2,000-make-your-wallet-cry skins.

Also highlighting the store update is a new pickaxe, which may be the best pickaxe this season. Called Stop Axe, the new tree chopper is literally a stop sign probably pulled right out of a lawn in Pleasant Park. The best thing about the new Stop Axe: it’s only Rare (blue), meaning it’s only 800 V-Bucks. That said to get both it and the new skin will put you over 25 real-life dollars.

Other items in the new store update include: Mainframe (glider, 500), Brawler (skin, 1200), Death Valley (harvesting tool, 1,500), HOOTNANNY (emote, 500), Midnight Ops (skin, 1200), and Slow Clap (emote, 200).

The Internet’s — or rather Twitter’s — reaction to the new store update is a bit more positive than usual, with only a few people complaining about the quality of additions. There’s still a ton of scammers, people crying out for Red Knight and Skulltrooper, and asking for Jetpack to be removed and refunds added back. But that’s to be expected at this point.



Best skin this season — Zefy🖤 (@cZefy_) May 27, 2018

Nice skin, but way to simple for 1500 v-bucks imo — Micha Nagtzaan (@MichaNagtzaan) May 27, 2018

Me after being $100 worth of V-Bucks this week pic.twitter.com/1srzkASOaq — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) May 27, 2018

my bank account be like pic.twitter.com/eSD4eDpoSr — dakotaz (@dakotaz) May 27, 2018

Bruh I promised myself not to spend any money on fortnite until the refunds came back and I want this outfit so ima have to buy v bucks 😂😂 — JR (@Theone_350) May 27, 2018

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also poised to come to Android sometime this summer.

As always, if you want anything in today’s store update be sure to act before 8 p.m. EST tomorrow, which is when the store will reset.