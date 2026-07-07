Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals Record-Breaking Number of New Pokemon

Several rumors have been shared about Pokémon Winds and Waves, the 10th Generation of games for the iconic Pokémon franchise. Leaks have revealed some possible details about these games, including some surprising numbers regarding the content players can expect. Although it remains to be seen if all of the circulating information regarding the Gen 10 games are true, the sheer possibilities shared by these leaks could easily make Winds and Waves the most exciting Pokémon titles yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been many leaks regarding Pokémon Winds and Waves, from the fully evolved forms of its starters to details about the new region players will be traveling in. Some rumors have even suggested an entirely new elemental type coming to Gen 10, but like all leaks, players have to take this information with a grain of salt. Recent leaks thankfully come from a reputable source, implying that the details shared have some validity.

Pokémon Winds & Waves Is Hinted To Have More Than 300 New Pokemon At Launch

According to a post on X from user CentroLeaks, Pokémon Winds and Waves is slated to have the highest new amount of Pokémon ever introduced to the series, with 300 new creatures coming to Gen 10. It is unknown whether this introduction will create the only Pokémon in either game, similar to how Pokémon Black and White made the base game only include Unova originating Pokémon. If the initial trailer is anything to go by, there will likely be a combination of classic pocket monsters and new ones for players to capture.

To put things into perspective, Gen 5 introduced around 156 new Pokémon to the series, almost re-inventing the idea of 151 brand-new creatures like the first Kanto games. This was meant to recreate the fresh feeling of catching Pokémon players knew nothing about, but Pokémon Black and White were met with harsh criticism for locking fan-favorites to each title’s postgame. In response, Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 had far more familiar Pokémon for players to catch throughout each game, so Winds and Waves‘ choice is far bolder than it seems.

300 new Pokémon is an insane feat, if the leaks are to be believed. The equivalent of two Generations’ worth of Pokémon from the ground-up likely means that the world of Winds and Waves is massive, fulfilling the promise Pokémon Scarlet and Violet made for a truly open map. However, the leaks provided also state that this “new” Pokémon value also means new forms for Pokémon as well, meaning that the statistic could come from something different from what players expect.

Dynamic Weather Forms For Established Pokémon Could Make Gen 10 The Most Open-Ended Pokémon Game Yet

Image courtesy of Game Freak

The other big leak surrounding Pokémon Winds and Waves is that the game’s unique gimmick will introduce special “weather forms” for Pokémon new and familiar to either game. This would be similar to Mega Evolutions or regional forms seen for Pokémon in mainline games and spin-offs over the years. Almost like the Pokémon Castform, Pokémon might gain new appearances, types, or abilities whenever special weather conditions are met. This could be a mechanic players activate manually, or something that happens passively, forcing players to adapt during battles impacted by sudden weather changes.

This feature could be one of the reasons why “300 new Pokémon” is much more reasonable than players realize. Over 150+ of those new Pokémon might just be weather forms for Pokémon that debuted in past Generations, such as Pikachu or the already observed Ledian, Kingler, Pelipper, or Wailord seen in Winds and Waves‘ first trailer. Unlike Mega Evolutions, this mechanic could be something fairly simple, not changing any Pokemon’s stats in the process to make weather forms abundant.

If weather forms don’t require a re-balancing of Pokémon, such as just changing a type, there could be far more of them compared to other alternate forms from the series’ history. Although weather forms will undoubtedly have an impact on Pokémon‘s traditional battle system, the more basic the feature is, the more “new” Pokémon it could spawn. That being said, Pokémon Winds and Waves may still have hundreds of new Pokémon, especially if the weather forms are impactful enough to only warrant a few dozen of them.

Multiple sources have verified Centro Leaks’ initial information, but the scale of this news could be debunked in the near future. Even if multiple leaks are saying that Gen 10 will have more new Pokémon than ever before, this may be a misrepresentation of information we don’t know about yet. For now, these leaks surrounding Pokémon Winds and Waves is exciting, hinting at a much bigger Pokémon experience than fans could have hoped for.

What do you think about these Winds and Waves leaks? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!