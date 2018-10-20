‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds New Jack Gourdon Skin

It’s Friday. And like virtually every Friday night, Epic Games has released a brand-new outfit as part of the day’s Fortnite store update. This time, it’s another Halloween outfit and the previously leaked Jack Gourdon skin.

Sporting a giant pumpkinhead, a pumpkin themed suit, an orange tie, and an expression like he just matched up with three default skins in squads, Jack Gourdon is “Epic” rarity, also known as a purple item. This means the outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks, 500 V-Bucks cheaper than the most expensive outfits in the game, which are of legendary quality.

Unfortunately, the new Jack Gourdon outfit doesn’t come with a backpack, which perhaps explains his Epic rarity. And this is a major bummer. A pumpkinhead making the same odd facial expression would have been great, or even just a glowing Jack-O-Lantern. Yet, again, perhaps that’s why Jack Gourdon looks like he just hit his 43-year anniversary of having depression: because he has no back bling.

Anyway, here’s what the rest of the store update has to offer, and of course, some reactions from the infamous Fortnite Twitter community:

Personally, while I think most of the Halloween skins this year so far have been mediocre, I have to admit this is one of my favorite outfits to date, and reminds me of a classic Fortnite outfit, which is to say, it’s reminiscent of a game that doesn’t take itself too seriously and isn’t afraid to embrace being a little bit silly and simple.

In fact, I would say it’s the final piece of the Fortnite skin holy trinity (Rust Lord, Snorkel Ops, and Jack Gourdon).

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Remember, shop responsibly.